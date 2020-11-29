Police searching for suspect who fired shots at vehicle on I-96 freeway

Early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. police were sent to the southbound M-39 ramp to westbound I-96 local lanes for a felonious assault complaint.

The victim told police that her car was shot at and she continued to the Merriman Road exit on I-96.

Witnesses and the victim says she was previously involved in a crash at Grand River and Lindsay with the suspect.

The Detroit Police responded to the scene to report the crash. After the police left the victim and suspect got onto the freeway.

Shortly after the suspect pointed a weapon at the victim and fired an unknown number of shots and fled the scene.

Police say while speaking with the victim another driver arrived and pointed out his car was also hit by gunfire.

A male passenger in the victim's car was sent to the hospital for an eye injury caused by broken glass.

Police have evidence on the scene and from the victim's car, they are continuing the investigation to locate the suspect.