Police seize 3D-printed gun parts, ammo, drill presses, during search warrant at Detroit home

Law enforcement seized the materials needed to 3D print firearms from a Detroit home after executing a search warrant earlier this week.

The Detroit Police Department's gang intel unit uncovered both parts for 3D-printed guns, as well as multiple printers, a drill press, multiple rounds of ammunition, and numerous other firearm parts in the home.

According to police, one juvenile was also taken into custody after the incident.

DPD worked in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during the search warrant, which took place on Wednesday in the 20100 block of Anglin Street.

Sometimes called ‘ghost guns’ because they aren't subject to the same oversight as other manufactured firearms, lawmakers have attempted to regulate them as their spread has continued.

Police have also observed an increase in modified weapons using illegal devices from the dark web, according to Shelby Township police.