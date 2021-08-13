Police seize drugs, guns, cash from suspected cocaine dealer in Trenton

article

Police seized multiple firearms, and drugs from a suspected cocaine dealer in Trenton on Wednesday.

The Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed two search warrants. During the search, they found Xanax and Adderall, 23 grams of cocaine, and seven grams of MDMA. Police said they believe some of the pills contained fentanyl.

Eleven firearms and $5,464 were also found.

A 37-year-old man originally from Carleton was arrested. Police are seeking charges.