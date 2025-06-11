Police: Suspect on parole for larceny, home invasion caught after trying to cut lock at Wixom business

article

The Brief A Monroe man is facing charges after he was caught allegedly trying to cut the lock of a gate at a Wixom business. Police said Justin Cochran had burglary tools in hsi vehicle when he was pulled over. Cochran is currently on parole for larceny and home invasion.



A suspect with a history of thefts and break-ins is now in more trouble after police say he was caught trying to cut the lock on a gate at a Wixom business last week.

Justin William Cochran, 40, of Monroe, was arrested Friday after he was allegedly spotted trying to cut the lock at a business' parking lot in the 25000 block of Assembly Park Drive just before 5:40 a.m.

The backstory:

Police responded to the area and saw Cochran leaving in a vehicle and stopped him. According to police, Cochran allegedly had burglary tools in the vehicle, along with a fake license plate clipped over his actual license plate to hide its registration.

Cochran was charged with possession of burglary tools, malicious destruction of fences/gates, and unlawful use of a license plate.

His bond was set at $4,000 cash/surety.

Dig deeper:

According to records, this isn't the first time Cochran has been arrested for similar crimes.

Cochran is currently on parole from the Michigan Department of Corrections for home invasion and larceny convictions in 2020. He also has previous breaking and entering and home invasion convictions.