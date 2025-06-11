Police: Suspect on parole for larceny, home invasion caught after trying to cut lock at Wixom business
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect with a history of thefts and break-ins is now in more trouble after police say he was caught trying to cut the lock on a gate at a Wixom business last week.
Justin William Cochran, 40, of Monroe, was arrested Friday after he was allegedly spotted trying to cut the lock at a business' parking lot in the 25000 block of Assembly Park Drive just before 5:40 a.m.
The backstory:
Police responded to the area and saw Cochran leaving in a vehicle and stopped him. According to police, Cochran allegedly had burglary tools in the vehicle, along with a fake license plate clipped over his actual license plate to hide its registration.
Cochran was charged with possession of burglary tools, malicious destruction of fences/gates, and unlawful use of a license plate.
His bond was set at $4,000 cash/surety.
Dig deeper:
According to records, this isn't the first time Cochran has been arrested for similar crimes.
Cochran is currently on parole from the Michigan Department of Corrections for home invasion and larceny convictions in 2020. He also has previous breaking and entering and home invasion convictions.
The Source: This information is from Wixom police and MDOC records.