Police urge caution on icy roads after MSP vehicle, firetruck both hit by semi-trucks

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 23, 2026 9:05am EST
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: MSP)

The Brief

    • Three semi-trucks lost control on I-69 in Shiawassee County over the weekend, leading to the freeway being closed for hours.
    • One of the trucks hit a police vehicle, another hit a fire truck, and another went off the road.
    • Police are using the crashes as a reminder to use caution as winter returns to Southeast Michigan.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As winter weather returns to Southeast Michigan, police are urging drivers to be careful following two crashes over the weekend involving a police vehicle and a fire truck.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper was stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-69 near Morrice in Shiawassee County with his lights activated while he investigated a crash Saturday night. As the trooper returned to his car around 11:35 p.m., his vehicle was struck by a semi-truck that lost control on the icy freeway. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.

This second crash led to an investigation that stretched into the early hours of Sunday. Around 2:30 a.m., a Perry Fire Department truck that was blocking the freeway for the investigation was T-boned semi-truck. Police said the fire truck only had minor damage because the semi driver was able to slow down some before impact. A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the crash.

After, another semi-truck tan off the freeway, leading to the road being closed until 7 a.m. Sunday.

"Winter's not over yet!  Let's all slow down and watch out for iced over roads.  Stay safe out there!" MSP said on X.

The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police. 

