Police video shows officer save passed out driver with Narcan in Farmington Hills

A driver found unconscious behind the wheel, blocking traffic in Farmington Hills, was caught on police body camera.

What looked like a car just sitting in the road turned out to be a life-or-death situation - but quick action from officers saved the driver.

The backstory:

It happened Sunday morning at 13 Mile and Middle Belt Road. Body cam video shows a police officer walk up to a driver who had stopped in the street with loud music blasting.

The driver appeared to be asleep. You hear the officer knocking on the window and eventually yell, trying to wake the driver. But there was no response.

"Eventually, officers made the decision to make entry into the vehicle and open the door," said Capt. Domenic Lauria, Farmington Hills police.

Lauria said officers tried sternum rubs on the driver.



"Those were ineffective and they knew there was something, potentially, medical going on," he said.



On video that’s when you see an officer getting Narcan out of a patrol car. The officer heads back to the driver. Once it’s adminstered – the driver regained consciousness.

On video the police officer says to the man who appears to be stirring, "What's up man? He's coming to."



"Our officers are all trained on the symptoms of drug overdose and they believe that was the case," Lauria said.

Lauria says alcohol and mix of other drugs was a factor. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

"Every year, I would say on average it’s probably 20-plus times a year that we administer Naloxone to people that are suffering from some sort of an overdose event," he said.

The case is a reminder of the Narcan supply available to the community for free – throughout the Metro Detroit area.

"It’s truly a lifesaving medication that is a benefit to people suffering from addiction and people that potentially overdose on prescription medication," he said.

And on the road, he made an urgent plea to drivers.

"Use some sort of taxi service, Uber, have a friend, have a designated driver," Lauria said. "We want to make sure everyone makes it home safe."

