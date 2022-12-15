Pollster says Trump 'should be worried' as data shows Michigan support is waning

The last time Donald Trump ran for president - he was still extremely popular here. But new Michigan polling data reveals his popularity has decreased.

Even though President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in Michigan, his support grew by an impressive 200,000 votes. Bernie Porn, a longtime Michigan pollster, has data that suggests he is losing votes here now.

"Donald Trump should be worried," Porn said.

In the past everything north of Clare, Michigan has been solid Trump country but his popularity has dwindled.

Bay Region: 39 percent gives Trump favorable ratings, 50 percent do not.

West Michigan: 37 percent to 51 percent.

Central Michigan: 39 percent to 54 percent

Detroit: 22 percent from 78 percent.

It is true that 35 percent of the Republicans here still want him to run for president but that also means 65 percent do not.

And if there is a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Trump, Biden is projected to win Michigan by 7 points. And, next time Trump will have GOP challengers - and he's not doing well on that front either.

"Trump is cratering even more among Republicans. In one new poll, it's a 20-point lead with (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis over Trump," Porn said.

In previous elections, Trump had a lock on voters with a high school education or less but now only 35 percent of those voters give him a positive favorability rating. Trump always got more men than women to support him but now only 39 percent of the men think favorably about him.

"I'm not sure that Trump is going to be able to recover. Don't forget his favorability rating, Donald Trump dropped by ten points and it's up to 58 percent in unfavorably ratings.

Trump gets good marks from Michigan Republicans in general, but if the data is correct, much of the rest of the voting public does not view him in a positive way.

His highest support at 48 percent comes from men with children and every other voting segment is under 50 percent in favorability.



