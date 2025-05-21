Pontiac clinic planned to help drivers get their licenses back

The Brief Drivers with suspended licenses can get help to restore their driving privileges during a clinic Wednesday in Pontiac. Michigan Department of State staff and volunteer attorneys will be at the event to answer questions. Eligible drivers will also be able to take a written driving test and vision test on site.



Drivers with suspended licenses can receive help navigating the process of getting their licenses back during a clinic Wednesday in Pontiac.

Michigan Department of State staff and volunteer attorneys will be at the UWM Sports Complex Road to Restoration clinic to provide consultations. They will be able to check drivers' current license status and answer questions. Eligible drivers will also be able to take a written driving test and vision test on site.

Though this event is designed to help with getting your license back, it is not an expungement clinic.

Timeline:

The clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 at 867 S. Blvd. E. in Pontiac.

Walk-ins will only be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., space permitting.

Advance registration is encouraged. Sign up here.

What's next:

Other clinics in the Metro Detroit area are coming up:

Detroit: June 24 and Sept. 25

Dearborn Heights: Oct. 15

Learn more here.