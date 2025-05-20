Pontiac kids nearly hit when suspected drunk driver crashes into living room

article

Three Pontiac kids escaped with just a few scrapes after authorities said a suspected drunk driver crashed through the living room of their home and then tried to run away while carrying her dog.

The Oakland County Sheriff said the suspected drunk driver was arrested early Saturday morning after she was surrounded by a large crowd of people.

According to the sheriff, the woman ws driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she crashed into the apartment on firelite near Cherry Hill Drive in Pontiac around 12:15 Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office said three children – two 10-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl – were in the apartment just minutes before the crash. According to the sheriff, they were at a home across the street and gone home to retrieve a few things before staying the night at a babysitter's home.

Just a few minutes after they arrived, the truck slammed into the living room, narrowly missing them, sending debris through the front yard.

The kids had to break through a window and climb out. They had a few minor scrapes from the flying debris but were treated at the scene.

The woman, a 36-year-old from Pontiac, had run away while carrying her dog after crashing into the apartment. The sheriff said she was detained when a group of people pointed her out.

The woman was hospitalized after complaining of injuries but said she was not the driver of the truck.

She was arrested for DUI and charges are pending toxicology reports.