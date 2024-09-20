Pontiac man charged with killing neighbor, raping victim's wife, daughter

A 50-year-old Pontiac man was charged with killing his neighbor and raping the victim's wife and daughter.

On Friday Timothy Ernest Legard was given 11 felony charges including first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and both first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say Legard and the victims were neighbors on Ypsilanti Avenue in Pontiac. On Wednesday, he allegedly went to the victims’ home at 6 a.m. and met the male victim outside while his wife was helping their daughter get ready for school.

Police say Legard stabbed the man fatally, then entered the home and assaulted the man's wife and daughter sexually. The two were able to escape to another neighbor’s home and called 911.

Responding officers arrived and found the husband and father dead in the driveway with a stab wound to his chest. Deputies located the defendant walking nearby and he was taken into custody and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

"There's going to be a lifetime of emotional scars from this," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "I don't know how you get over that kind of assault, that kind of absolute victimization of these two completely innocent people."

Neighbors are shocked.

"It's disturbing, you never know what is going on with somebody," said a resident. "The individual has to be mentally touched to do that to a child."

"This was an absolutely brutal and horrific attack on a family," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "First-degree Murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping are life offenses, and they are the most serious charges my office brings.

"We will fight vigorously for justice for this family and to protect the community from those who perpetrate violence."

The defendant remains at the Oakland County Jail pending a weekend arraignment.

Timothy Ernest Legard

First-degree murder is a felony punishable by life without parole and requires DNA to be taken upon arrest. Kidnapping is a felony punishable by life imprisonment or any term of years and/or a fine up to $50,000 and requires DNA to be taken upon arrest.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable life imprisonment or a term of years with a mandatory minimum of 25 years, requires mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring and AIDS/STD testing.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and requires mandatory AIDS/STD testing and DNA to be taken upon arrest.

Assault with Intent to commit peetration is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and requires mandatory AIDS/STD testing and DNA to be taken upon arrest.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (felonious assault) is a felony punishable by up to 4 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $2,000.



