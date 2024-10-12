Pontiac man fatally struck by Amtrak train in Royal Oak

A 44-year-old Pontiac man was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Royal Oak on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:17 a.m. near Sixth Street and Center.

According to the Royal Oak Police, the man disregarded the crossing signals and tried to cross the tracks as the train was approaching. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the incident.

The man was transported to Corewell Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Royal Oak Police Department and CN Railroad Police are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Criminal Investigation Division at 248-246-3456.