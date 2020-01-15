Pontiac man with history of schizophrenia missing since Monday

The Oakland County Sheriff's office is looking for a Pontiac man who has been missing since Jan. 13.

Andrew Green was last seen on foot in the city carrying a duffle bag.

His family says the 40-year-old has a history of schizophrenia. Described as a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds, Green has brown hair and blue eyes.

Last spotted wearing a black coat, gray hat with a gray neckwarmer, he also had on a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and burgundy shoes.

He also has a tattoo with the word 'scantless' on his abdomen, a Wile E. Coyote on his left arm and an old English-style G on the inside of his left arm.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gree, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his discovery.