Pontiac mother accused of abandoning kids given $29k bond for welfare fraud

The Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her kids for years in an apartment was given a nearly-$30,000 bond for welfare fraud.

Kelli Bryant is currently being held on $50,000 cash bond in the child abuse case.

The backstory:

Bryant was charged with three counts of welfare fraud for illegally collecting overpayments from the Michigan health department.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said earlier in March the mother collected payments for her three kids while abandoning them.

"This crime is, first and foremost, a theft from Kelli Bryant’s children. These resources were intended to ensure they had the basic necessities denied to them. The children deserved better," she said on March 11.

She allegedly collected money from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in January 2022, continuing to do so through February 2025 when she was arrested.

She allegedly received $29,397 from the state.

Dig deeper:

Prior to her welfare fraud charges, Bryant was charged with child abuse after her three kids were found to be living in squalor, staying at an apartment that was full of trash, human feces, and other poor conditions.

First given a $250 million bond, it was reduced to $50,000, two weeks after she was arraigned on three counts of first-degree child abuse.

According to the Oakland County sheriff, the three kids would have food delivered to the home in the form of doordash orders.

What's next:

During Bryant's Tuesday hearing, she was given a $29,397 personal bond - the same amount she allegedly stole from the state.

"The bond set in the Welfare Fraud case reflects the amount of support this defendant denied her children while they were living alone, without hygiene products, limited access to food, and virtually no contact with the outside world," McDonald said.

Her next court hearing is April 15 at 2 p.m.