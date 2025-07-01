Popular Oakland County beach, others under contamination advisories as 4th of July approaches

article

Three Metro Detroit beaches, including a popular spot to swim in Oakland County, have elevated bacteria levels.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, contamination advisories are in effect for Dodge Park #4, Thelma Spencer Park, and St. Clair Shores Metro Park. According to the state beach monitoring system, the cause of the contamination at all three beaches is unknown.

Beach closures are posted in real time here.

Contamination advisory vs beach closure

A contamination advisory means that contaminants exceed healthy levels, but people can still decide to enter the water if they want.

Under a beach closure, the water is contaminated and the beach has been closed by officials.