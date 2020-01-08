Portion of I-94 to close this weekend for road and bridge work

A major freeway in metro Detroit will be closed for several miles this weekend for road and bridge work.

I-94 will be closed in Detroit between I-96 and Michigan Avenue beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, January 10. It will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

Both the eastbound and westbound sides will be closed.

The closure will allow work at multiple locations, including a railroad bridge near Livernois Road, concrete form removal near Warren Avenue, and steel repairs on the 24th Street bridge.

MDOT says this work is weather dependent and may be canceled and rescheduled.

The recommended eastbound I-94 detour is eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound I-96 to eastbound I-94.



The recommended westbound I-94 detour is eastbound I-96 to southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to westbound I-94.