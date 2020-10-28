US Postal Service scrambles after reports of absentee ballots not delivered to some Detroiters

Tonight there are concerns that numerous absentee ballots sent to Detroit residents apparently were lost in the mail.

The Department of Elections is where the U.S. Postal Service picked up ballots and they were supposed to go to voters in Detroit but seemingly those voters never received them.

Did several absentee ballots get lost in the mail? The United States Postal Service says it has been made aware a number of ballots have not been delivered in Detroit as anticipated.

It is unsettling news for some voters FOX 2 spoke to, with the election less than a week away.

"It’s unacceptable, inappropriate, it’s everything wrong," said voter Maria Lopatkova. "I don’t know who’s tracking it, but they need to do a better job."

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey sent the ballots out to voters, but they seemingly did not arrive.

"When do we come together as a people and let people’s voices be heard and let everybody’s voice be counted," said voter Veleria Berry. "We don’t have time for 500 ballots to be resent out and be able to be sent back in ample time."

The US Postal Service released a statement saying:

“We are working with the city election clerk to quickly deliver replacement ballots, and ensure the timely delivery of all other ballots in the area for the remainder of the election season.”

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D) whose district includes Detroit, is incensed.

“I am concerned by reports that several hundred absentee ballots in Detroit have been lost in the mail," she said in a statement. "Upon taking office in June, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy enacted several misguided operational changes that immediately drew condemnation by my colleagues and i in congress.

"Mr. DeJoy emphasized that the postal service would continue to prioritize election mail, and I plan to hold him to that statement.”

Lawrence is encouraging voters to return their ballots to their clerk or the nearest ballot dropbox. A lot of voters in Detroit are doing just that.

The US Postal Service says “extensive clearance processes were employed at all facilities to confirm that all ballots were processed and delivered as received by the postal service."

Again they are working get to the bottom of what happened while Detroit clerk Janice Winfrey was unavailable for comment tonight she’s expected to address this issue tomorrow.

How to track your absentee ballot: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

