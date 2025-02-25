Pothole season brings out the orange cones throughout Metro Detroit

Potholes are a very familiar sight to Michigan drivers, and as the weather warms up and the snow begins to melt, more will begin to appear.

Big picture view:

It's an early start to pothole season, and crews are already out working to fix the roads. But it's not just the crumbling pavement causing trouble.

Crews were out all day Tuesday patching up county and state roads. This is the start of what they say will be a busy week, and already there's been high risk.

Crews are pointing to drivers cutting it close as they aggressively approach moving work zones.

The ‘road-nuisances’ are keeping Wayne County Public Services crews busy earlier than expected, thanks to, well, Mother Nature.

"As that ice melts and gives away, then that creates the pothole," said Deputy Director of Public Services Scott Cabauatan. "We’ve been fortunate enough. We’ve been able to respond to those very quickly."

Local perspective:

FOX 2 followed county crews, or as they call themselves, the ‘Pothole Patrol,’ treating cracks along Plymouth Road on the west side.

The three-man crew is moving on foot in between their signal truck and a mix loader, just inches away from cars passing by in the next lane.

It's an ongoing problem that Cabauatan hopes drivers take seriously as the busy road repair season begins.

What you can do:

Some drivers are sharing the warning, urging others to move over.

No doubt you’ll come across a pothole. Last year, crews fixed nearly 500,000 of them.

If you see one, report it by calling 888-ROAD-CREW.

Wayne County officials are also gearing up to enforce its frost laws this Saturday, putting a limit on commercial trucks on roads that can't handle the weight.

All this to prevent more road damage.