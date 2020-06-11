Power still out for over 250K after Wednesday storms, full restoration not expected until Saturday

Hundreds of thousands of residents were still without power Thursday following strong winds and heavy rain that came through Michigan Wednesday.

Both Consumers Energy and DTE reported more than 250,000 people still did not have power by 10 a.m. Full power for most isn't expected to be restored until Friday at the earliest.

While much of the Metro Detroit community experienced some of the inclement weather that rolled through, damage extended throughout the state. Grand Rapids, Jackson and communities west of Saginaw showed the highest number of outages.

In Grosse Pointe Farms, massive trees that had been standing for decades came down on people's homes Wednesday. Branches broken off from tree trunks were scattered across streets in the community, located just north of Detroit.

In St. Clair Shores, standing water on busy roads was proving bothersome to drivers.

The high wind gusts went as high as 60 mph on Wednesday while temperatures climbed as high as 91 degrees - four degrees lower than the record and 13 degrees above the average.

RELATED: Storms slice through east side leaving trail of damage in Detroit, Grosse Pointe

Advertisement

“Our crews have been able to work safely and efficiently all night, restoring power to over 90,000 homes and businesses since Tuesday," said Guy Packard, our VP for electric operations. "With better weather in the forecast, we expect to continue making progress today."

Consumer Energy customers can click here to look at an outage map. DTE customers can go here to see their outage map.

"We expect to have all customers restored by Saturday with the vast majority restored by Friday evening," read a DTE press release.