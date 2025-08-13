Prediabetes numbers in children are alarming - here's how to change course

The Brief According to the CDC, about 1 in 3 US children are prediabetic. Doctors say the trend is not something to take lightly. A Corewell Health doctor talks about tips to reverse the condition.



A recent CDC report on children in this country is being called a wake-up call.

The backstory:

The CDC says nearly 1 in 3 kids have prediabetes - and it's a trend doctors say we can't ignore.

Here's how prediabetes can play out, in kids or adults, it can last for years - and is often linked to what's called insulin resistance.

"That's when insulin made by the pancreas isn't working well to get sugar into their cells," said Dr. Linda Dillon. "They have no symptoms but can develop high blood sugar."

Corewell Health Pediatrician Dr. Dillon is seeing a rise in the number of children with prediabetes - in part, because more kids are being tested.

"We look at kids who are obese or overweight, or have a strong family history of diabetes - that's who we are screening," she said.

The impacts are cumulative over time. That's why catching it early and reversing it is so important.

"A kid's health habits are closely tied to their parents' health habits," Dr. Dillon said. "The three things we aim for are physical activity, diet changes and weight loss depending on age and body mass index."

Dr. Dillon says those diet changes can work for all of us.

"Looking at increased protein in our diet, whole grains, less processed food or less things that come in packages," she said. "And then really eliminating or limiting sugary beverages - thinking of them more as desserts or treats-is something I try to encourage my family to do rather than a main source of hydration."

For parents who are worried, the best thing to do is set the example. That means limiting your screen time around the kids.

Maybe you're doing an evening walk together and playing a game in the yard. Even if it's inside the house, have a dance party.