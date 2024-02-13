Pre-made salad kits sold in Michigan recalled due to possible listeria contamination

article

Eight salad kits under several brand names, including Dole, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

See the list of impacted products below.

The salad kits were processed on the same line as cheese that has been recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. These kits were sold in a dozen states, including Michigan.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No other Dole products are part of the voluntary recall.

Recalled salad kits (click here if you can't see the list):