Premium Taste Catering LLC makes rack of lamb

Published 
Cooking School
(FOX 2) - Foodie Call is a new event in Detroit that highlights top Executive Chefs at their restaurant, as they prepare a special three course meal that's not on their menu for our guest. 

Gerald Watson II joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event. The next one will be on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 7 p.m. at the Music Hall's Aretha's Jazz Cafe. You can get more information online here

Chef Rashard Carodine from Premium Taste Catering LLC also joined us to show us how to prepare a rack of lamb with a zip sauce, and a mac and cheese. You can get his recipes below. 

Zip Sauce [based on 1Rack of Lamb, 8 bones] 
Grilled Lamb chops, cook until sauce thickens to your liking 1 ½ cups of beef broth 
2 tablespoons of brown sugar 
1 tablespoon of your favorite Steak rub 
Combine ingredients in sauce pan and bring to a boil. 
Add grilled lamb chops, cook until sauce thickens to your liking  [approximately 5-7 mins]  
 
Dar's 5 Cheese Mac 
Heat oven to 375 degrees 
Boil 16oz of macaroni noodles 
3 eggs 
1 cup of milk 
1 teaspoon of pepper 
1 ½ teaspoon of salt 
3 tablespoons of butter 
1 ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella 
1 ¼ cup of Colby jack 
1 ¼ cup of Mild cheddar 
1 cup of sharp 
1/8 teaspoon of paprika{garnish} 
¼ teaspoon of parsley[garnish]  

 Beat eggs , add in salt, pepper then milk, stir in elbows. Add 1 cup of the mozzarella, colby/jack, mild cheddar then 3/4 cup of sharp cheese and butter or margarine. Mix well, place mixture in a greased pan, cover the top with remaining cheeses and sprinkle garnishes on top. Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden brown. 