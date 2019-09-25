Premium Taste Catering LLC makes rack of lamb
(FOX 2) - Foodie Call is a new event in Detroit that highlights top Executive Chefs at their restaurant, as they prepare a special three course meal that's not on their menu for our guest.
Gerald Watson II joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event. The next one will be on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 7 p.m. at the Music Hall's Aretha's Jazz Cafe. You can get more information online here.
Chef Rashard Carodine from Premium Taste Catering LLC also joined us to show us how to prepare a rack of lamb with a zip sauce, and a mac and cheese. You can get his recipes below.
Zip Sauce [based on 1Rack of Lamb, 8 bones]
Grilled Lamb chops, cook until sauce thickens to your liking 1 ½ cups of beef broth
2 tablespoons of brown sugar
1 tablespoon of your favorite Steak rub
Combine ingredients in sauce pan and bring to a boil.
Add grilled lamb chops, cook until sauce thickens to your liking [approximately 5-7 mins]
Dar's 5 Cheese Mac
Heat oven to 375 degrees
Boil 16oz of macaroni noodles
3 eggs
1 cup of milk
1 teaspoon of pepper
1 ½ teaspoon of salt
3 tablespoons of butter
1 ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella
1 ¼ cup of Colby jack
1 ¼ cup of Mild cheddar
1 cup of sharp
1/8 teaspoon of paprika{garnish}
¼ teaspoon of parsley[garnish]
Beat eggs , add in salt, pepper then milk, stir in elbows. Add 1 cup of the mozzarella, colby/jack, mild cheddar then 3/4 cup of sharp cheese and butter or margarine. Mix well, place mixture in a greased pan, cover the top with remaining cheeses and sprinkle garnishes on top. Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden brown.