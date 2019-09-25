Premium Taste Catering LLC makes rack of lamb

Foodie Call is a new event in Detroit that highlights top Executive Chefs at their restaurant, as they prepare a special three course meal that's not on their menu for our guest.

Gerald Watson II joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event. The next one will be on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 7 p.m. at the Music Hall's Aretha's Jazz Cafe. You can get more information online here.

Chef Rashard Carodine from Premium Taste Catering LLC also joined us to show us how to prepare a rack of lamb with a zip sauce, and a mac and cheese. You can get his recipes below.

Zip Sauce [based on 1Rack of Lamb, 8 bones]

Grilled Lamb chops, cook until sauce thickens to your liking 1 ½ cups of beef broth

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of your favorite Steak rub

Combine ingredients in sauce pan and bring to a boil.

Add grilled lamb chops, cook until sauce thickens to your liking [approximately 5-7 mins]



Dar's 5 Cheese Mac

Heat oven to 375 degrees

Boil 16oz of macaroni noodles

3 eggs

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 ½ teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons of butter

1 ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella

1 ¼ cup of Colby jack

1 ¼ cup of Mild cheddar

1 cup of sharp

1/8 teaspoon of paprika{garnish}

¼ teaspoon of parsley[garnish]

Beat eggs , add in salt, pepper then milk, stir in elbows. Add 1 cup of the mozzarella, colby/jack, mild cheddar then 3/4 cup of sharp cheese and butter or margarine. Mix well, place mixture in a greased pan, cover the top with remaining cheeses and sprinkle garnishes on top. Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden brown.