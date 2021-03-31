Preparing asparagus saltimbocco
How to prepare: Asparagus ‘Saltimbocca,’ Crispy Prosciutto, Saba, Sage
Easter is almost here, and that means the return of some classics. Allow San Morello's out of Detroit to show you something new worth preparing.
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
- 4-5 slices prosciutto, cut in half
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter
- 8-10 pieces fresh sage
- 2 tbsp saba or balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp black pepper, coarsely ground
- 1/3 cups Parmigiano-Reggiano
Method:
- Cut off about 1" from the tough end of the asparagus and transfer asparagus to a 9" x 13" microwavable baking dish
- Add ¼ cup water and cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap.
- Microwave on high heat for 2 minutes.
- Rotate the dish and microwave until the asparagus is just tender, about 2 minutes more.
- Uncover and drain off the cooking liquid.
To finish:
- Heat up the olive oil in a pan and add prosciutto until it starts to get crispy and shrinks a bit (about 2 minutes).
- Remove prosciutto from the pan and add the butter and the sage.
- Heat butter until it’s foamy and it turns slightly brown.
- Deglaze the pan with saba or balsamic vinegar and add a generous amount of coarsely ground black pepper.
- Pour the whole mixture over the asparagus and finish with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.