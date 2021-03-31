Preparing asparagus saltimbocco

How to prepare: Asparagus ‘Saltimbocca,’ Crispy Prosciutto, Saba, Sage

Easter is almost here, and that means the return of some classics. Allow San Morello's out of Detroit to show you something new worth preparing.

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

4-5 slices prosciutto, cut in half

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

8-10 pieces fresh sage

2 tbsp saba or balsamic vinegar

1 tsp black pepper, coarsely ground

1/3 cups Parmigiano-Reggiano

Method:

Cut off about 1" from the tough end of the asparagus and transfer asparagus to a 9" x 13" microwavable baking dish Add ¼ cup water and cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave on high heat for 2 minutes. Rotate the dish and microwave until the asparagus is just tender, about 2 minutes more. Uncover and drain off the cooking liquid.

Advertisement

To finish: