President-elect Trump's cabinet picks raise eyebrows, sparking debates

President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks are raising eyebrows, and concerns across the US about what his second administration might bring.

With his key allies filling top posts, critics argue these choices are breaking norms, while supporters say they’re a long overdue shakeup.

Trump’s initial cabinet and advisor selections to some represent a bold new approach that is attractive to key demographics in exit polls. Trump won first time voters by 56% and out of every swing state, of the 22 issues registered voters were asked about by Gallup prior to the election, the economy was number one, which the soon-to-be 47th president had the trust of voters, and two in three said the country was on the wrong track.

Trump is assembling a team of loyal allies for his second term. These early selections include some figures that are controversial, mostly to partisan observers, but the choices have sparked debate.

"I guess the scariest person I see is his border czar," said Democratic Political Strategist Mario Marrow. "His job is to deport as many people as he can that he considers to be illegal immigrants. You know this is what people got. I think Marco Rubio will be a decent Secretary of State, but all the other appointments watch out, they’re going to be problems. I don’t know how much damage this man can do in four years, but it’s coming, and it’s coming strong."

FOX 2 asked Marrow if it is fair to say this, as a huge portion of Americans prior to the election and in exit polling said otherwise.

"The people have spoken," he said.

Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college. Many have suggested that means he has a clear mandate.

"I think a lot of Americans are on their side," said Dave Dulio from Oakland University.

Tom Homan is tapped to lead Trump’s ambitious deportation agenda. Homan is not the only pick raising eyebrows. Critics point to Pete Hegseth, Trump’s Secretary of Defense choice, who has questioned the role of women in combat, but is an Ivy League-educated decorated military veteran and a former FOX News Host.

"It’s stunning to see people surprised by these moves," said Dulio. "His administration is going to be exactly what he promised it would be."

Trump’s choices, though unconventional, align with his ‘America First’ message. Former intelligence chief John Ratcliffe will be back as CIA director, promising a robust defense of U.S. interests.

Dulio says this does not set off any alarm bells to him.

"Alarm bells will go off in the confirmation hearings, most of these folks go through the traditional advice and consent process in the Senate," he said.

That won’t be true of every pick, case in point, Trump has put Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency, which will likely remain outside the confines of traditional governmental structures.



"I think it’s genius," said former Republican state representative Rocky Raczkowski. "It’s something that we’ve needed for a long time. We’ve heard about incredible government waste. This is a step in the right direction."

"It’s not terribly novel," Dulio says. "Some will point to Al Gore’s reinventing the government movement in the 90s."

Voters showed in many cases that they were able to make nuanced choices that clearly weren’t entirely party based.

Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, won the race for US Senate in Michigan, and Trump won the state.

Missouri, through a referendum, struck down one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans, and abortion rights amendments also passed in Arizona and Montana. Trump won all of these states, even though he has the more conservative stance on abortion.