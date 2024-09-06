President Joe Biden in Michigan to sign executive order aimed at labor standards

President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Friday with plans to deliver remarks in Ann Arbor, as well as sign a new executive order aimed at boosting labor standards in the U.S.

Biden's visit to Michigan is focused on his Good Jobs order, which calls on agencies to adopt new rules meant to support workers and the middle class. FOX 2 will stream the remarks in the live player above.

That includes promoting high-wage jobs with the help of manufacturing grants, ordering agencies to prioritize benefits like child care, and encouraging fair hiring and management practices.

The order also creates a task force under the president's office that "will coordinate policy development that drives the creation of high-quality jobs and ensures project delivery."