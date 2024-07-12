President Joe Biden visiting Detroit on Friday evening

President Joe Biden will speak in Detroit on Friday evening, his second visit to the city in less than two months.

The president last visited the city during the NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in May as he tried to court Black voters.

Friday's visit comes amid calls for him to step down from his re-election campaign after a debate against former President Donald Trump.

Numerous Democratic leaders have said Biden should exit the election, while others continue to back the president.

During a press conference Thursday night, Biden said he won't be stepping down, saying that he plans to finish the job he started.