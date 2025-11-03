Preview of Detroit's mayoral race on the eve of Election Day 2025

The Brief Detroiters are less than a day away from choosing their next mayor. Everyone wants to know what the future holds for the city. City Council President Mary Sheffield is on one side, and on the other is The Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr.



Voters on Tuesday will soon know who will lead Detroit for the next four years, after the last 11 with Mayor Mike Duggan at the helm.

Everyone wants to know what the future holds for the city, and perhaps no one is more eager for that picture than Detroit’s business community and those who are politically active.

Big picture view:

City Council President Mary Sheffield is on one side, and on the other is The Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr. Each has spent the last few months painting their own visions for Detroit’s future while focusing on crime reduction, job creation, and neighborhood development.

The city started with nine candidates, and now Detroiters will choose one of the final two. Among those watching will be Detroit’s top business and political leaders. FOX 2 spoke with businessman Dennis Archer Jr., son of former Mayor Dennis Archer, and former City Councilwoman Sheila Cockrell to get their thoughts.

"I would submit to you that the best is yet to come," said Detroit entrepreneur Dennis Archer Jr. "I think the momentum will continue. I think there will be probably an unprecedented unity as it relates to the business community working with local community groups, working with the philanthropic community, working with local entrepreneurs to move the city forward, and I think the victor tomorrow will have a tremendous amount of support, and you will see the momentum continue."

"They’ve got a strong team of people advising them on the city’s finances and what’s strong, what needs to be shored up," said former city council member Sheila Cockrel. "There needs to be a really good collaborative relationship between the mayor and city council. That is what makes a city actually be able to function in a productive manner, so getting those relationships in place early is very important."

