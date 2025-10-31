Wayne County elections 2025: Dearborn mayor faces challenger post viral incident

article

No longer the outsider, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud is running to keep his seat from the establishment side of the ballot.

Although a favorite to win re-election, the challenge from opponent Nagi Almudhegi comes following a charged interaction between Hammoud and a fellow resident, which went viral.

In September, the Dearborn mayor ignited a firestorm of controversy after directing his ire toward a Christian minister at a city council meeting, calling him "Islamophobic" and bigoted. Ted Barham, a resident, was told if he ever moved out of the city, Hammoud would throw a parade, adding that he "is not welcome here."

The comments went worldwide online with critics appalled that the city leader would lambast a resident and smear him as a racist. The interaction, which pitted a Muslim Arab-American mayor against a Christian minister, became a flashpoint and was debated by media voices.

Read more: Dearborn mayor gives statement, doesn't apologize to resident he called racist

Hammoud, 35, refused to apologize in the following meeting and blamed the media for sensationalizing the incident, claiming outside forces were trying to divide the city.

"The idea of co-existence to so many strikes their hearts with fear that a city like Dearborn could succeed," Hammoud said recently in a campaign video. "That is the Dearborn promise - a city that welcomes all and shuns hate and bigotry.

"There is an ethics to disagreement, and it’s predicated on respect and tolerance. There is no room or place for personal attacks."

Almudhegi, 51, is an IT engineer who capitalized on the moment with social media ads while pushing the message of being a political outsider with an emphasis on public safety and fiscal responsibility.

The son of Yemeni immigrants, he has never held elective office, but has campaigned on finding solutions in the private sector, which he believes he can apply as mayor.

Hammoud, a former Democrat state representative and son of Lebanese immigrants, was elected at 31 in a watershed moment for the city in 2021.

Dearborn, which boasts a large Middle Eastern base of residents that’s estimated to be roughly half the population, celebrated the breakthrough in electing a candidate of color in a city with a racially divisive history.

While west-end business development has been underway, Hammoud has also worked to balance attention to neighborhoods, spearheading stormwater projects to mitigate and address flooding concerns, especially with the south and east ends, which were hit hard prior to his election, in 2021.

He has also been praised for the city’s ramped-up speed enforcement with road humps and more police patrols. Almudhegi has attacked the administration for not doing enough.

"Over 90 percent of the people I talk to say reckless driving is out of control," Almudhegi said in a campaign video. "If you are a reckless driver in Dearborn, you feel the full brunt of the law, we have to get tougher."

As reckless driving continues to plague the city, Almudhegi has said more police are needed and has claimed offenders are being let off easy. If elected he wants to end all plea deals with safety his "No. 1 priority."

"My opponent is a career politician and he talks smooth," he said. "In reality most are shallow people controlled by their wealthy donors."

Other cities in Wayne County which also have mayoral races:

Dearborn Heights

With Bill Bazzi’s resignation after being confirmed as US Ambassador to Tunisia, council chairman Mo Baydoun is the sort-of incumbent as acting mayor, sworn in this month.

Baydoun, who served as the council chairman, faces challenger and city council member Denise Malinowski Maxwell, another familiar name to voters.

Flat Rock

Steven Bellert and Jesse Cowell are running for an open seat, with current Mayor Mark Hammond opting not to run again.

Beller is a current city councilmember, running against political outsider Cowell.

City of Grosse Pointe

Former mayor Christopher Boettcher is challenging incumbent Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak - in a rematch of 2019 when she unseated him.

Grosse Pointe Farms

The battle in the Farms is between fellow councilmembers John J. Gillooly and Joe Ricci.

Hamtramck

The seat is up for grabs with Mayor Amer Ghalib being President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to Kuwait. Although his appointment is still in limbo in the confirmation process, residents will have their say to replace him.

Councilmember Muhith Mahmood is facing engineer Adam Alharbi who is running for elected office for the first time.

Taylor

Sitting incumbent Tim Wooley is running for his second term against challenger and former council member Herman "Butch" Ramik.

Unopposed: Gibraltar, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, City of Northville, Rockwood,, Romulus, Southgate and Westland all have unopposed candidates.

For a complete list of Wayne County candidate races CLICK HERE

Macomb County mayoral races

Mount Clemens

Incumbent Laura Kropp is facing a challenger for the first time with Rhonda Powell. Powell, is a former Macomb County director who was fired and filed a whistleblower lawsuit which was settled in 2024.

New Baltimore

Incumbent Tom Semaan faces challenger Ryan Covert, a city councilman.

Sterling Heights

Longtime incumbent Michael Taylor faces challenger Matthew Ryan.

There is one unopposed race in Roseville.

For a complete list of Macomb County candidate races CLICK HERE.