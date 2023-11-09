Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic on I-94 near Greenfield

article

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a pair of lanes on I-94 Thursday afternoon before Michigan State Police broke up the protest.

About 25 vehicles blocked the left two lanes of the freeway at Greenfield, as protesters waived Palestinian flags and displayed large signs.

The incident started just before 5 p.m. and lasted about 35 minutes. According to the TCD Dearborn Instagram account, the disruption was meant to, "simulate the daily challenges faced by Palestinians living under occupation."

"Bearing signs stating, 'Palestinians have to go through this everyday' and 'Thousands waiting everyday,' the protesters aimed to provide a glimpse into the dehumanizing aspects of life under occupation," the post said.

State troopers responded to the disturbance and said they were met with opposition in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It led to reinforcements and tow trucks being contacted to tow the obstructing vehicles.

Courtesy: MDOT

"When troopers arrived the pedestrians were found to be protesting and were extremely aggressive towards the troopers," MSP posted.

The protesters then got back in their vehicles and left, with MSP saying that one citation was issued to the organizer and no vehicles were towed.

"While we respect everyone’s right to protest, the freeway is not the place to stop and exit your vehicle," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "The danger created to other drivers and the pedestrians themselves is too great."

Courtesy: MDOT



