Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Ann Arbor against criminal charges from attorney general

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched on the streets of downtown Ann Arbor Friday, rallying against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The state AG filed criminal charges for 11 protesters - who are mostly U of M students and alumni due to their demonstrations against the war with Israel last spring.

Nessel's charges stem from an investigation into several incidents around the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University’s Diag back in the spring.

"I’m currently facing misdemeanor trespassing charges for participating in the encampment," said Salma Hamamy.

Hamamy told FOX 2 about what she says she’s gone through since learning about the criminal charges against her.

State investigators said in a statement that U-M administrators met with student liaisons nearly a dozen times in 20 days to talk about policy violations and safety concerns at the height of the encampment.

Hamamy says it’s clear what the legal action means to her.

"I understand that it’s a suppression tactic," she said. "Especially considering our movement has been very prevalent for months now. I am not going to take it as a means to stop advocating for Palestinian human rights or for an end to the genocide.

"Palestinians are facing much harsher sentences and difficulties than we will ever face. And instead, I just find this to be a sign of the University’s desperation, not a sign of our futility."

Investigators say they looked at evidence tied to more than 35 protest participants including:

Body camera footage

Police reports

Dispatch calls

Orders to disperse

Social media posts

Surveillance footage

Protesters we spoke with,m including those not facing charges - say they won’t be going away any time soon.

"We have wonderful lawyers are volunteering this time to support us, but this will only make the movement stronger," said Nora Hilgart-Griff, a graduate student. "Repression, police violence, charges against protesters - all of these things motivate us further."

FOX 2 contacted Nessel's office for a response to the protest but have not heard back.

The attorney general's office did release the following statement at the time the charges were filed:

"A college campus should be a place where the exploration and sharing of ideas and opinions should be able to flourish. But conviction in your ideas is not an excuse for violations of the law."

Student Salma Hamamy is facing criminal charges



