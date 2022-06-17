Sterling Heights woman's Juneteenth t-shirt design benefitting her hometown

When Porsha Webb made her shirt design, she was just practicing some techniques she learned from class.

But the end result wowed her coworkers - and eventually management - that it's now available for purchase online.

"I took the Psycho Bunny image, put the colored print behind it and wore it to work one day," she told FOX 2's Lee Thomas Friday. "People loved it."

The design pays homage to Juneteenth holiday, which honors the official end of slavery in America. With the logo of the clothing brand, which has a store at the Somerset Collection where Webb works, she used the traditional African colors in the design.

That way, she could tie the brand with holiday into one design.

"The original design actually had Juneteenth word on there, but I did use the reds, the blacks, the greens, the African colors to bring it together. But I just wanted to tie the two together so it can represent," she said.

There's even more information on Webb and the design and the holiday on the tag that comes with the garment.

Webb graduated from Eastern Michigan University, but she's originally from Saginaw.

With her blessing, she has picked the nonprofit Houghton Jones Neighborhood Association as the source where proceeds from sales of the t-shirt with her design on it will go.

Learn more here. The clothing brand website is here.