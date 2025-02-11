Proposed Royal Oak Sheetz faces pushback and questions at city planning meeting

The Brief Sheetz is a 24-hour gas station and restaurant chain which is expanding into Michigan. The first location is in Romulus, but proposed sites in Livonia and Royal Oak have hit road blocks. Residents are expected to sound off at a city meeting tonight regarding the 14 Mile and Coolige proposed site.



The Sheetz controversy in Metro Detroit continues with many in Royal Oak concerned over the proposal of the 24-hour gas station and restaurant chain.

UPDATE: Sheetz plan gets 'yes' vote from planning commission

Residents will be telling city leaders at a meeting Tuesday night how they feel about a new Sheetz at a busy intersection at Coolidge and 14 Mile in Royal Oak.

"I’ve got no problem with Sheetz in Royal Oak, I don’t think this is the right location for it," said Dale McDaniel.

Tonight the Royal Oak Planning Commission is holding a public hearing about the issue.

The backstory:

Sheetz, the Pennsylvania-based company which opened a location in Romulus last year, has its sights set on several other Detroit area cities.

But for many people who work and live near proposed Sheetz sites it’s about location.

Wally Polis has owned the BP gas station on Coolidge and 14 Mile going on 20 years — and his store is right across the street from where Sheetz wants to build.

"The traffic here is very congested all times of the day from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening," he said. "It's not because it’s busy, it’s just the way it was designed, it gets congested fast."

"With Coolidge being here, that part of Coolidge is a (expletive) show, but yeah let’s make it worse - fun," quipped Kevin Kwart.

Both Livonia and Farmington Hills city councils voted against proposed Sheetz locations after hearing from so many people who didn’t want the new development.

"We’re not saying, 'Oh don’t come into Michigan' - come into Michigan just set your spots on the freeways, on these big huge lots a few where there’s not a lot of congested area here," Polis said.

FOX has reached out to Sheetz for comment and are waiting for a response.

The proposed Royal Oak Sheetz location at 14 Mile and Coolidge.



