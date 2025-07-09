Proposed skybridge would connect Huntington Place to future luxury hotel in Detroit

The Brief Renderings of a proposed skybridge connecting Huntington Place to a future luxury hotel being built along the Detroit River have been released. The group that owns the convention center wants to build an addition to the building that would give direct access to the JW Marriott Hotel. The Detroit City Council must first approve a change to the zoning code.



The owners of Huntington Place in downtown Detroit are looking to add a skybridge between the convention center and the future hotel being constructed next door.

The Detroit City Council is expected to take up the issue potentially next week during their weekly meeting.

Local perspective:

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which operates Huntington Place, is asking the city council to amend the zoning ordinance at the back of the massive complex.

That way, the body can construct a bridge between the building and the future JW Marriott Hotel, currently being built along the Detroit riverfront.

Guests staying at the hotel could walk to Huntington Place without having to step outside or cross any streets. Previously part of Joe Louis Arena before its demolition in 2019, designs for the 1.9-acre plot of land were prepared by AECOM, Inform Studio, Buro Happold, and Giffels Webster, according to city documents.

The proposed sky bridge would be connected to an addition built on the back of the convention center, located in the highlighted section. Drawing via AECOM, Inform Studio, Buro Happold, and Giffels Webster.

Skybridge in Detroit

The sky bridge would be connected to a proposed addition to Huntington Place.

The proposal calls for three levels with the bottom providing access to the center and the top connecting to the hotel. The preliminary design includes a small plaza outside the main entrance.

The addition would be made from white ceramic tile and glass, offering a view of the Detroit River.

The view from the proposed addition on the south end of Huntington Place would include the Detroit River. Rendering via AECOM, Inform Studio, Buro Happold, and Giffels Webster.

Hotel at Water Square

The future hotel will be a 25-story, 600-room hotel erected on the former site of where the Detroit Red Wings once played.

Bolstering the city's capacity to hold major events and offering convenient access between the center where those events are held and where guests and organizers can stay, the future hotel will include a restaurant, lobby bar, ballrooms, and more.

Renderings of the future hotel being built along the Detroit River on the former Joe Louis Arena site. Photo via City of Detroit.

Related article

What's next:

The Detroit City Council must first amend the zoning code around Huntington Place before construction can begin.

The project already has the blessing from the Detroit City Planning Commission, which voted 7-0.

Councilmembers could vote as soon as next week.