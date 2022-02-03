No more blowing kisses and no more secret signals.

That's the directive that the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office wrote in a Wednesday court filing regarding the conduct of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

The prosecution asked that the couple stop their behavior while in court together, arguing it makes a joke of the judicial system and the crimes they're accused of.

"Mr. & Mrs. Crumbley’s conduct in court makes a mockery of the crimes they are accused of committing. The courtroom is not a place for blowing kisses and sending secret signals. This is a time for families to pursue justice," read a statement from the prosecutor's office.

The Wednesday filing said the Crumbley couple's actions, including one instance where James appears to mouth ‘I love you’ to Jennifer during their first appearance in court, were a serious distraction and also traumatic for the families connected to the shooting.

Both parents face four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son allegedly shot up a school, killing four students and injuring others. Ethan Crumbley faces terrorism and first-degree murder charges. They have all pleaded not guilty.

In another case, both Crumbley couples could be seen making signals to each other while they were alone on the same Zoom call.

Each defendant is being held on $500,000 bond as they await their next court appearance, which is scheduled for next week.