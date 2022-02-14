Public safety leaders describe hiring crisis among biggest concerns

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard made a sobering comparison at a public safety press conference in Waterford on Monday.

"Law enforcement is now the Vietnam veteran of our generation," he said. "We asked them to go to Vietnam, do a terribly impossible difficult job and when they got back they were demonized, that’s what’s happened to law enforcement today."

High-ranking law enforcement officials from across the state of Michigan gathered to talk about the issues and challenges they’re most concerned about.

At the top of their list: Low or no bond for violent offenders.

One case in point that was brought up - Isiah Gardenhire. He is accused of killing a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her mother in Mount Pleasant last year. Gardenhire had recently been released on bond after being charged with criminal sexual conduct.

"Isabella County Trial Court Judge Mark Duffy called this case the worst he had seen in his county," said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole "The 13-year-old girl's mother in her victim impact statement said, "Didn't God know how much I’d miss her?'

"If you think for one second that someone released on low cash or no cash bond could not possibly victimize someone in your community, think again."

Another big issue discussed was the recruitment and retention of quality officers.

"Right now in my office in Macomb County, we're 33 deputies short," said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Top-ranking law enforcement officers call what they’re experiencing - a hiring crisis.

Not only are there not enough qualified candidates - public safety officials say the need for more funding is crucial.

"They’re going to different departments and doing their homework," Wickersham said. "Who’s paying more, who has a pension, who has better benefits, 12-hour shifts, how much time do I get off.".

Macomb County Executive and former Sheriff Mark Hackel says the term "Defund the police" is not only problematic, he says it is not even a possibility.

"That’s not the answer, I don’t know anyone at the local level that has even talked about doing that - not in Michigan," Hackel said. "So why is it even part of the conversation? The conversation needs to get back to law enforcement and understanding what can we do, how do we do things better if there is an incident, and dissect the particular problem or situation at hand. Not this blanket, painting with a broad brush over law enforcement like they’re the problem."

Another big issue law enforcement is dealing with, is the rise in freeway shootings. Police say they need more resources when it comes to protecting drivers.

