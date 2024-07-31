The Pulse: The veepstakes and spotting bogus information

The 'veepstakes' are heating up and a Michigan connection has emerged as a possible dark horse candidate.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has hit the ground running in campaign mode with just under 100 days before the election. Surprisingly, one name that is said to be under consideration for her running mate is Gary Peters.

Peters, the popular Democrat senator, brings union bona fides due to his strong UAW connections. He is likely a longshot, however, with current favorites being Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. We take deep dive looking at the possibilities.

FOX 2 also spoke to a former friend of JD Vance from Yale who is now a Detroit attorney. Sophia Nelson says that the Republican VP nominee's political transformation "breaks her heart."

