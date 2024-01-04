Puppies discovered dumped in mail box outside Troy post office

Two pit bull puppies were found dumped outside the post office in Troy — appearing about 10 weeks old.

"We got a voicemail - saying they were found in a mailbox by her son - he was the mailman looking for a rescue take them in," said Stacey Jerome of No Dogs Left Behind.

"They were extremely dirty, covered in feces and urine and grease and they’d been that way for some time - everything just stuck to them," said Samuel Jerome.

About 24 hours later and look at them now — Mike and Ike just hanging out in their new pajamas.

"They were terrified, shut down, they didn’t want to move," Stacey said. "But they quickly warmed up and started moving around, fed ‘em, played with ‘em, pet them, and eventually they were starting to be puppies again."

Stacey says Mike and Ike are thin, but otherwise appear to be in good health. They will be going to see a vet in the next few days and they’ll be up for adoption in three to four weeks.

"It breaks our heart every time," she said. "Sometimes we can help, sometimes we can’t help," she said.

If you’re interested in adopting these two little guys — you can find No Dog Left Behind HERE on Facebook.