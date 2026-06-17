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PWHL Draft in Detroit: When and where is the draft happening

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
PWHL
Published June 17, 2026 8:15 AM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 8:15 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The PWHL's annual draft is in Detroit this year.
    • Hosted at the Fox Theatre, the 2026 draft will take place starting at 5 p.m.

(FOX 2) - With Detroit looking forward to its inaugural season in the PWHL, the upcoming season's draft is expected to be one of the most anticipated ever.

Not only is women's hockey growing around the U.S., but expansion teams in Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose in the U.S. and Hamilton in Canada are adding new fan bases around the continent.

With seasonal awards now in the rear-view mirror, the league is looking forward to next season, which starts with the draft.

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PWHL Draft in Detroit

The 2026 PWHL Draft is happening in Detroit, taking place at the FOX Theatre.

The first picks will happen at 5 p.m. FOX 2 will take its streaming coverage to the draft ahead of the first pick Wednesday afternoon.

How it works

A record 236 eligible players have declared for the draft, including 23 Olympians. Good thing too since four more teams are joining the league as women's hockey continues to grow.

The draft order continues to shift as teams trade for players, including a major swap between Detroit and Las Vegas for Hilary Knight. In exchange, Detroit gave up their first-round pick.

The order for the first round is as follows:

  • Vancouver
  • Seattle
  • Las Vegas
  • San Jose
  • Las Vegas
  • Hamilton
  • New York
  • Toronto
  • Minnesota
  • Boston
  • Ottawa
  • Montreal

The Source: The PWHL were cited for this story. 

PWHLDetroit