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The Brief A 26-year-old Warren man was charged with 14 counts in connection with an investigation possessing child sexually abusive material. Tony Winston Jr. allegedly had ‘several hundred’ photos and videos on electronic devices that depicted the sexual victimization of children. He was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.



A 26-year-old Warren man was named in a 14-count complaint after police found hundreds of videos and images involving sexually abusive material involving kids.

Tony Winston Jr. was arrested and arraigned on felony charges of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, and more.

His arrest is the first to take place as a result of collaboration between Warren and Michigan State Police. A taskforce made up of both departments organized in June led to Winston Jr.'s arrest a month later.

'Several hundred’ photos and videos

Big picture view:

Winston Jr. was identified by police after a probe started in early July when both MSP and Warren police received information that an individual was downloading and distributing illicit material.

The material depicted sexual victimization of children, a Warren police news release said.

After executing search warrants and locating Winston Jr., police took him into custody. While looking through his electronic devices, police found "several hundred child sexually abusive videos and images."

He later confessed to possessing and spreading the material around.

Felony charges

Dig deeper:

Winston Jr. was charged with 14 felony counts:

1 count of Aggravated Child Sexually Abuse Activity (25-year felony)

1 count of Aggravated Distributing or Promoting Child Sexually Abuse Activity (15-year felony)

5 counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material (10-year felony)

7 counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (10-year and 20-year felonies)

Winston Jr. was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond after appearing in court on July 28.

If he posts bond, he'll be required to wear a GPS tether.

He has no criminal history.

Collaboration:

"This historic partnership between the Warren Police Department and the Michigan State Police ICAC Taskforce represents a powerful step forward in our shared mission to protect the most vulnerable members of our community," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins. "By embedding one of our own detectives into this specialized unit, we have already produced real, tangible results that have made the Warren community safer and ensured that those who exploit children online are swiftly brought to justice."