Quicken Loans files IPO; will be called Rocket Companies and go public as RKT

Detroit-based Rocket Companies, Inc. consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, announced Tuesday it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

Application has been made for listing the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RKT." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been set.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial.