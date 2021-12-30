Expand / Collapse search

Quiet and dry for NYE, but wet weather comes Saturday

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Quiet and dry until New Year's Day

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, we are keeping our eye on a developing storm for Saturday and Saturday night across SE Michigan.

But for the rest of Thursday night, it will be cloudy with some areas of fog and drizzle with a low of 35.

On Friday:  Mostly cloudy, quiet and dry - NO COMPLAINTS!  High of 45.

Saturday:  Rain developing in the afternoon, changing to snow by late in the day.  High near 40.

For the evening, expect a snowy night with 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, brisk and cold with a high of 28.

Monday, expect  sun and clouds - but COLD - with a high only of 27.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a high of 35.

ENJOY and BE SAFE

-Luterman


 