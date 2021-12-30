Quiet and dry for NYE, but wet weather comes Saturday

Hello gang, we are keeping our eye on a developing storm for Saturday and Saturday night across SE Michigan.

But for the rest of Thursday night, it will be cloudy with some areas of fog and drizzle with a low of 35.

On Friday: Mostly cloudy, quiet and dry - NO COMPLAINTS! High of 45.

Saturday: Rain developing in the afternoon, changing to snow by late in the day. High near 40.

For the evening, expect a snowy night with 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold with a high of 28.

Monday, expect sun and clouds - but COLD - with a high only of 27.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a high of 35.

ENJOY and BE SAFE

-Luterman

