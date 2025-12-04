Raccoon breaks into Virginia liquor store, gets drunk, passes out in bathroom

The Brief An intoxicated raccoon was apprehended by Hanover Animal Protection after breaking into the Ashland ABC Store and passing out inside the bathroom. The incident was discovered early Saturday morning after the furry bandit had ransacked several shelves inside the store. The raccoon was safely released back into the wild after sobering up, unharmed except for a probable hangover.



The saying goes, "like a child in a candy store," but "like a raccoon in a liquor store" might be a new phrase to try. Raccoons are known for being naturally mischievous, but this one might be the king.

It's not often a burglary suspect is found passed out in the bathroom, but that's exactly what happened in Ashland when a very curious raccoon broke into the local ABC Store and helped itself to a variety of booze.

The unusual call brought Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter to the scene early Saturday morning to deal with the liquor-fueled chaos.

A wild night

What we know:

The incident, described as a "Black Friday Break-In," was reported to Hanover Animal Protection on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the Ashland ABC Store, police found that the raccoon had successfully broken into the business and ransacked several shelves.

The "masked bandit" was discovered passed out in the bathroom. Police safely secured the animal and transported it back to the shelter to sober up. Following a few hours of sleep and no signs of physical injury, the raccoon was safely released back into the wild with a mild hangover.

Hanover Animal Protection described the event as "just another day in the life."

Liquor-Fueled Raccoon Apprehended After ABC Store Break-In (Hanover County Animal Shelter)

Maybe this raccoon will run back and tell its friends not to mix dark with clear.

Into the woods

What we don't know:

The name of the furry suspect has not been released to the public. It is unknown if charges will be made.

What you can do:

You can buy a "Trashed Panda" shirt, with proceeds going toward the animal shelter.

