Rain makes a comeback for the weekend; next week heats up

Rain is making a comeback, but not this morning. More sun, warmer temps, and increasing humidity will be the big story through the day before rain arrives later on.

Our first opportunity for wet weather develops between 6 and 8 p.m., with rain chances continuing to increase through the evening and overnight hours.

The rain wraps up early Saturday, though a few storms may redevelop as a cold front crosses the area Saturday afternoon. Coverage remains the big question, but any storm that does manage to develop could produce stronger winds as a marginal severe weather risk remains in place.

We’ll dry things out Sunday and Monday before rain chances return later Tuesday. Meanwhile, the heat begins to crank up next week, with taking taking aim for 90 by Tuesday.