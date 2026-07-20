Ypsilanti man sentenced for child porn distribution to 'every continent but Antarctica'

The Brief James Tallon of Ypsilanti was sentenced to prison for child porn crimes. Tallon, 42, will serve 10 years for receiving and distributing child pornography. The FBI found he distributed child porn to every continent except for Antarctica.



A 42-year-old Ypsilanti man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The backstory:

James Andrew Tallon was sentenced on Friday according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Receipt and distribution of child pornography each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for first-time offenders.

Evidence against Tallon was collected from at least September 2023, until his arrest in February 2025.

During that timespan, Tallon distributed thousands of images and videos containing child sexually abusive material to other subjects, including material that depicted infants and toddlers.

The FBI’s investigation showed that Tallon distributed child pornography to other subjects on every continent except for Antarctica.

"If you sexually exploit children, expect to lose your freedom," said Jennifer Runyan, FBI Detroit Office special agent in charge. "This predator will spend the next 10 years in federal prison paying the price for his horrific crimes.

"This defendant distributed thousands of horrific images and videos depicting the abuse of infants and toddlers, perpetuating unimaginable harm to innocent children around the world."