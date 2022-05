Hello gang,

For the rest of Tuesday evening, light rain showers and thunder is possible, cool with a low of 46.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, dry and a high of 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and a high of 63.

Friday: Cloudy skies with occasional rain showers and a high of 59.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance and a high near 60.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 64.

-Luterman

