Rain tonight brings fall temps coming Tuesday

Monday marks the last 80-degree day this week.

Your Monday starts off mild, with temperatures in the 60s. A southwest wind keeps warm air in place for today.

Look for afternoon high temps in the 80s - but relief is on the way.

Throughout the day, a cold front is approaching from the west. This front will bring widespread rain, heavy at times, overnight into your Tuesday morning commute.

In addition, our wind direction will change. A northwest breeze will replace that southwesterly flow bringing in much cooler temperatures starting tomorrow.

We'll go from the 80s to near 70 for high temperatures for the remainder of the work week.

Dry conditions will take over once again through the weekend. We're already in a deficit for rain this month and October has only begun.