'Rainbow baby' family shares their story of stillbirth loss and resilience

Monday brought an emotional reunion for a mom and her infant daughter at the hospital where she was born nearly four months ago.

It comes years after the family experienced some personal tragedy and they are using their visit at DMC Huron Valley Sinai in Commerce Township to share their story.

Little Lainey - all three and a half months old, was the center of attention visiting the medical staff who helped bring her into the world this summer.

"It’s been such a big journey for me because I lost my first baby nearly full term," said mother Joanna Hertz. "But we are just so thankful that she is here today and she was delivered safely and we are just so grateful for her."

Lainey’s older brother Landon was a still birth in 2021. While he was delivered at a different hospital — his family is sharing their experience —- October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month.

"Not only did she have a history of having a stillborn baby, but she also had a very complicated pregnancy," said Dr. Bernard Gonik, DMC Huron Valley Sinai Hospital. "So as we went through the pregnancy, we had to deal with whatever issues or complications were."

"Doctor Gonik - he was amazing throughout the entire process," Hertz said. "He really made sure I was good with the plan of care."

November 8th will be Landon’s fourth heavenly birthday.

"We usually light a candle, we have a little cupcake or birthday cake and we acknowledge his life and that he was born."

The Source: Information for this story is from Joanna Hertz and Doctor Bernard Gonik.



