Rainy for Tuesday, temps warm up this week

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Rain for Tuesday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of tonight watch for increasing clouds and a low of 48.

Tuesday:  Cloudy, breezy with periods of rain (thunder possible).  Perhaps up to 1 inch of rain through Tuesday evening and a high of 59.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, dry, and a high of 61.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and a high of 63.

Friday:  Cloudy, occasional rain showers and a high near 60.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy and a high of 62.

Sunday: (Mother’s Day) Partly sunny and pleasant, with a high near 65.

ENJOY!!!!

-Luterman
 