Rainy for Tuesday, temps warm up this week

Hello gang, for the rest of tonight watch for increasing clouds and a low of 48.

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy with periods of rain (thunder possible). Perhaps up to 1 inch of rain through Tuesday evening and a high of 59.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, dry, and a high of 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and a high of 63.

Friday: Cloudy, occasional rain showers and a high near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 62.

Sunday: (Mother’s Day) Partly sunny and pleasant, with a high near 65.

ENJOY!!!!

-Luterman

