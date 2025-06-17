Ramp metering to begin on I-96 in Oakland County

The Brief MDOT activates ramp meters on eight I-96 entrance ramps between Novi and Milford, regulating traffic with signals starting Wednesday. Drivers must stop at ramp signals before entering I-96; system aims to manage traffic flow during slowdowns. Some Metro Detroit drivers dislike the new system, but it's popular in states with higher traffic like California and Florida.



A new traffic flow system goes into effect across major parts of I-96 on Wednesday, and drivers are trying to get used to the whole thing.

The new traffic flow involves eight major on-ramps to I-96 between Novi and Milford. When getting on to the freeway, drivers will essentially be regulated by traffic signals, and it throws some people off.

Your next drive getting on to parts of I-96 may have traffic lights waiting for you.

Come Wednesday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be activating ramp meters at 8 entrance ramps along the I-96 Flex Route between Novi and Milford Roads in Oakland County.

This means you must come to a complete stop at the base of the ramp before you can hit the gas.

A small sampling of drivers across Metro-Detroit found the new system not to the liking of many, but it is a popular system in other parts of the country from what Deanglo Samples has seen.

"Being born and raised in Pontiac Michigan, I’ve lived in other states, so I’ve state in California. I’ve lived in Florida, so it works for them because they have more population, they have more traffic," Samples said. "With an area like this we don’t need something like that."

MDOT says they will flash yellow for the majority of the time, meaning it won’t be a constant thing to deal with….but when the freeway slows down, officials say that’s when you’ll have to follow the green, yellow and red indicators.