Randazzo Heating and Cooling hiring HVAC installers, warehouse team, and sales
Randazzo Heating & Cooling is hiring for several positions from HVAC installers, technicians, call center reps, and sales associates.
Randazzo offers year-round work as well as a complete and excellent benefits package. Here are the positions they're currently hiring for in Macomb, Farmington Hills, and Lansing:
• HVAC Installers- Helpers and Leads.
• HVAC Service Technicians.
• HVAC Maintenance Technicians.
• Shop/Warehouse Team.
• Customer Service/Call Center Representatives.
• Comfort Advisors (Sales).
• Corporate Support- Accounting, Finance, Administrative, etc.
Randazzo offers outstanding Pay and Benefits, including:
• Competitive pay.
• Commission for over-the-phone sales and Comfort Advisors.
• Opportunity for advancement and career growth.
• An Awesome Culture.
• Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance.
• Prescription Coverage.
• Health Savings Account.
• Vision insurance.
• Dental insurance.
• Life insurance.
• Short-Term Disability Insurance.
• 401k retirement plan with match.
• Paid Vacation.
• Paid Holidays.
• Advanced training opportunities.
• Tool Purchase Program.
Please apply at callrandazzo.com or send your resume to jbarham@randazzohc.com.