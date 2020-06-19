Expand / Collapse search

Randazzo Heating and Cooling hiring HVAC installers, warehouse team, and sales

Published 
Randazzo Heating & Cooling is hiring for several positions from HVAC installers, technicians, call center reps, and sales associates.

Randazzo offers year-round work as well as a complete and excellent benefits package. Here are the positions they're currently hiring for in Macomb, Farmington Hills, and Lansing: 

•        HVAC Installers- Helpers and Leads.
•        HVAC Service Technicians.
•        HVAC Maintenance Technicians.
•        Shop/Warehouse Team.
•        Customer Service/Call Center Representatives.
•        Comfort Advisors (Sales).
•        Corporate Support- Accounting, Finance, Administrative, etc.
Randazzo offers outstanding Pay and Benefits, including:
•         Competitive pay.
•         Commission for over-the-phone sales and Comfort Advisors.
•         Opportunity for advancement and career growth.
•         An Awesome Culture.
•         Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance.
•         Prescription Coverage.
•         Health Savings Account.
•         Vision insurance.
•         Dental insurance.
•         Life insurance.
•         Short-Term Disability Insurance.
•         401k retirement plan with match.
•         Paid Vacation.
•         Paid Holidays.
•         Advanced training opportunities.
•         Tool Purchase Program.

Please apply at callrandazzo.com or send your resume to jbarham@randazzohc.com.