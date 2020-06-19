Randazzo Heating and Cooling hiring HVAC installers, warehouse team, and sales

article

Randazzo Heating & Cooling is hiring for several positions from HVAC installers, technicians, call center reps, and sales associates.

Randazzo offers year-round work as well as a complete and excellent benefits package. Here are the positions they're currently hiring for in Macomb, Farmington Hills, and Lansing:

• HVAC Installers- Helpers and Leads.

• HVAC Service Technicians.

• HVAC Maintenance Technicians.

• Shop/Warehouse Team.

• Customer Service/Call Center Representatives.

• Comfort Advisors (Sales).

• Corporate Support- Accounting, Finance, Administrative, etc.

Randazzo offers outstanding Pay and Benefits, including:

• Competitive pay.

• Commission for over-the-phone sales and Comfort Advisors.

• Opportunity for advancement and career growth.

• An Awesome Culture.

• Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance.

• Prescription Coverage.

• Health Savings Account.

• Vision insurance.

• Dental insurance.

• Life insurance.

• Short-Term Disability Insurance.

• 401k retirement plan with match.

• Paid Vacation.

• Paid Holidays.

• Advanced training opportunities.

• Tool Purchase Program.

Please apply at callrandazzo.com or send your resume to jbarham@randazzohc.com.