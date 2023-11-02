Rapper Tee Grizzley giving away free food at Detroit Coney Island to celebrate new album

article

Celebrate Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley's new album Friday with free food.

Grizzley's fourth album "Coney Island" comes out Friday. Appropriately, he'll be at the L. George's Coney Island at 20003 Joy Rd. giving away free food.

The first 100 people at the Coney will get his exclusive menu item, a grilled chicken pita with bacon, Swiss cheese, and American cheese. The meal also includes a side of fries and a drink.

Grizzley, whose real name is Terry Wallace Jr., was raised in Detroit and has moved back to the city, where he lives with his wife and son.

He chose L. Geroge's because he grew up going to the restaurant on the city's west side.

The event is from 5-7 p.m. Friday.